Caroline Foundation Announces Grant Recipients

It seemed like old times at the Chesapeake Culinary Center on November 14th, as representatives of local nonprofits gathered for breakfast and networking for the first time in three years. The hosts of the event, the Caroline Foundation Board members, made sure everyone enjoyed their morning by presenting those assembled with grants totaling $600,000.

Grants varied in size with some of the largest awards going to Compass Regional Hospice for services provided in Caroline County, His Hope Ministries for shelter operations, and Martin’s House & Barn for their food pantry. Food insecurity was a priority as grants were also made to Aaron’s Place for their food program, Caroline County DSS for their summer SNAP program, Caroline County Public Schools for their backpack program, Chesapeake Culinary Center for their mobile pantry, and the Community Civic League for the Federalsburg community pantry.

The other grant recipients are Caroline Center, Caroline County Family YMCA, CASA of Caroline, Channel Marker, Choptank Community Health System, Critical Repairs Caroline County, Greater New Hope Church & Ministries, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Partners in Care, Union Bethel AME Church, and Upper Shore Aging.

Each recipient was asked to speak about their organization, the critical issues they address, and the services they provide in Caroline County. This proved to be a highlight of the event as opportunities were identified to work together and support each other.

Terry Mead, President of The Caroline Foundation Board, proudly announced that in over the past seven year, $4,135,507 has been awarded to organizations providing health related services to Caroline County residents.

The Caroline Foundation benefits and provides economic support to organizations that provide medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County. In 1967 the citizens of Caroline County, with the support of the county government, created the Caroline Nursing Home. In 2000, the Gables and The Caroline Foundation were created to address additional health needs in the community. In 2015, the decision was made to sell the Caroline Nursing Home and the Gables to a company specializing in health management and to invest the proceeds as an endowment fund to be used for grant-making in perpetuity.

Grant applications are available online at Mid-Shore Community Foundation (mscf.org).

The deadline for submission is July 1.