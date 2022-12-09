Feast of Love Dinner Returns to First UMC

A Chestertown holiday tradition returns with the annual Christmas Day “Feast of Love”. After a pause for Covid and a shift to take-out dinners, this year’s event will move back to its origins at First United Methodist Church and offer an in-person dining.

The bountiful holiday spread includes roast turkey, vegetables with all the trimmings as well as pies and desserts to make the celebration complete. The only charge for the fine fare is to be prepared to share a festive spirit with friends old and new and a genuine opportunity to witness that Chestertown isn’t merely a small town but actually really one large family.

First organized in 1984, members of the First & Christ Church community have opened their doors and hearts on to provide nourishment for body and soul assuring that on a day of celebration, no-one need feel alone. It has become a special tradition both for those that come to the meal and for the volunteers to enjoy the fellowship of their neighbors and friends.

The dinner sitting will begin at 1pm, Sunday December 25. Please try to call (410)778-2977 for reservations no later than Wednesday December 21, as there is a limit to our capacity, the sooner the organizers know the

better. Take out dinners will only be available after the meal based on availability.

The church is located at High & Mill Street in downtown Chestertown and the entrance for the dinner is on the Mill Street side of the church. Volunteer slots are mostly full, but donations are welcome and you may call 410-778-2977 or email feastoflovedinner@gmail.com.