December Concert: Chuck and Robert Redd

A holiday jazz concert by noted jazz musicians Chuck and Robert Redd will be held Sunday afternoon December 18th, 3 p.m., at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St., Oxford, MD 21654.

“Exquisite!”

Jazz Times

Chuck and Robert enjoy each other’s company and musical talents. They often perform and record together. Recently Chuck presented a very successful Charlie Byrd Tribute Concert as part of The Monty Alexander Jazz Festival (Easton). Charlie Byrd was an influential person in the early musical careers of the Redd brothers, helping each to develop their own style and providing opportunities to perform with leading jazz musicians. Both Chuck and Robert have performed at the White House through Presidential invitations.

Robert Redd was a part of the later Ketter Betts Trio and continues as pianist for the Wolf Trap Jazz Trio. He also performs regularly with the Smithsonian Masterworks Organization, is featured often at Blues Alley, and performs frequently at The Kennedy Center. In addition, Robert free lances with numerous bands and orchestras, most notably the Harry James Big Band, Artie Shaw Big Band, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Every year Robert performs and teaches at the Augusta Festival, Swing Week (West Virginia) and the W.C. Handy Music Festival (Alabama).

Teaching and music coaching plays a large role in Chuck’s life as well. Chuck is on the faculty of The University of Maryland School of Music. He also presents master classes, workshops, and lectures around the country. One can often find Chuck performing at The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, leading jazz festivals and clubs. Touring with Dizzy Gillespie, Mel Torme, Tommy Flanagan, Monty Alexander and many others provided Chuck with the opportunity to perform for the Namibian Independence Celebration, Carnegie Hall, The Tonight Show, and leading venues throughout Europe, Japan, and Africa.

Both brothers record extensively. Chuck’s Arbors release “The Common Thread” features Mickey Roker, Bob Cranshaw, Houston Person and Rossano Sportiello. “When Redd is Blue” (Noteworthy Jazz) is a collaboration between Chuck and Robert, along with saxophonist Harry Allen.

For additional information, please call 410-226-5134.