A&E Holiday Art Walk Features Local Venues and Artists

The A&E Holiday Art Walk is taking place Saturday, December 17, in downtown Chestertown with commercial galleries, studios and pop-up artists around town, offering a range of visual art and fine craft. Organized by the Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District, the Holiday Art Walk will provide shoppers and art patrons with a map that enables them to stroll from one venue to another at their own pace between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with live music at three locations along High, Cross, and Cannon Streets.

Located at 101 N. Cross Street, The Parish Hall at Emmanuel Church will serve as an information hub with maps for the Art Walk as well as a pop-up artist venue representing a range of mediums. From pottery and jewelry to paintings and photographs, artists Irene Aspell, Paul Aspell, Laurel Dispenza, Jody Gilliland, Kevin Harris, Arlene K Originals, Emily Kalwaitis, Marlayn King, Kate McGraw, Mike Pugh, Marianne Sade, Terracotta ‘N Textiles, and Terry Willis will have their work for sale.

Stop in front of Walnut & Wool for a demonstration of furniture refinishing before stepping inside to see the original furniture and craft, vintage and new clothing, and jewelry.

MassoniArt will have both of their galleries open on the day. At the Artist’s Gallery, December and January, will feature Craft and Jewelry artists. Throughout that time, the gallery will continue to showcase works by its five partners (Evie Baskin, Bonnie Howell, Mary Ellen Mabe, Nancy Thomas and Barbara Zuehlke) along with ten exhibiting artists.

Stop in at 200 High Street for Great Expectations: KaytiDidriksen, A Tale of Drawing Kent County. As Resident Artist for the Kent Cultural Alliance, Didriksen has been drawing many events and occurrences around the county, and they along with some large works will be on display. Look closely at the drawings – you may see yourself!

Les Poissons Gallery showcases fine art from more than 20 different artists of the Mid-Atlantic region, featuring Plein Air landscapes, botanicals and local Kent County farm and water scenes.

Robert Ortiz Studios will be welcoming artists Rob Glebe, Fredy Granillo, Yuh Okano, and Jason Patterson to showcase their work, and Bob Oritz will have charcuterie and cutting boards available as something special for the Holidays.

Cannon Street is a stop that cannot be missed on this Holiday Art Walk. One of the music locations will be on the porch of Bart’s Records, home to new and vintage vinyl. The Blueberry Pie and Art Society will have their doors open at their new location at 329 Cannon Street. Stop by Casa Carmen to see a display from the Public Art Committee about the Woicke Sculpture Collection and art from Maia Wyler. Then just down the path make sure to stop at the Cannon Street Studios, home to oil and watercolor at Melinda Carl Fine Art Studio, oil and pastels at Marj Morani Fine Art Studio and Gallery, and handmade earrings, bracelets and necklaces by silversmith and jewelry artist Joan Strand at Studio Strand. New to the Cannon Street Studios is painter Chris Cooke, making this four artist spot a must-see destination.

The RiverArts Gallery will have its annual Holiday Show and Sale. Hegland Glass will have their studio open with complete works and pieces in progress.

Tish Fine Art Plus will have their usual selection of fine art and crafts as well as a special fundraiser including brunch, live music and a silent auction to support the wonderful owners of the gallery, Paul and Inez. Bids can be made until 1:45 p.m. with winning bids announced at 2 pm with notifications being sent via email.

Just outside the A&E district, Mary Pritchard Art will have an open Studio where the artist will demonstrate her award-winning pastel techniques and host special guest Sue Wright with her textiles.

Enjoy a full day of shopping and visiting downtown Chestertown during the Holiday Art Walk. For any questions, please email chestertownae@gmail.com or call 410-778-3700.