Spy Report: Soggy Dickens Weekend didn’t Dampen Spirits

A few blown-out umbrellas and soggy costumes couldn’t stop Chestertown’s Dickens Weekend from returning after a pandemic hiatus.

After a pandemic hiatus, Dickens of a Christmas – Main Street Chestertown is welcomed back the 19th-century Victorian gala, transforming the historic district into a crowd of top-hatted and gothic black pleated dresses with a few Tiny Tims thrown in for good measure.

Fire jugglers, winged fairies on stilts, and Kent County High School Band and Garnet Elementary School Chorus and Bucket Band opened the festivities Friday evening. Along with International Strings and the American Rogues, who played Friday night and most of Saturday, music was the backdrop for the weekend despite Saturday morning’s rain.

Inside, the Bookplate bookstore hosted Lucy Maddox and Maureen Corrigan for book talks at Zelda’s Speakeasy while London Row packed in vendors selling their artisan wares. And, of course, carriage rides and Santa kept kids and adults entertained and in the spirit of the holidays.

A little rain can’t dampen this town’s holiday spirit, and the Spy was there to enjoy.



This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more about Mainstreet Chestertown, please go here.