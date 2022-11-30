Mid-Shore Food: A Willy Wonka Dining Experience Will Pop Up in December

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Avalon Foundation is still in the process of serious due diligence before it makes any permanent decision on what it will do with the recently acquired Banning’s Tavern at Dover and Harrison. Countless proposals for the use of this premium space in downtown Easton have been submitted, and the foundation’s board and staff are committed to careful analysis before it commits resources to a long-standing use.

But that hasn’t stopped the Avalon from using the space (and its professional kitchen) to experiment with pop-up uses as they work through their final plans. And the first fun project is called the Golden Ticket Dining Experience.

Working with guest chef Jordan Lloyd, Avalon COO Jess Bellis and her team will be opening the old Bannings doors for a fixed-price menu dinner to complement their December performance of Roald Dahl’s stage production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The Spy sat down with Jordan and Jess this week to learn more.

This video is approximately 3 minutes in length. To reserve tickets for dinner please go here and for the Avalon production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory please go here.