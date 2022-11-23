Wish Upon A Star Dance Program at Church Hill Theatre on December 19

RhythmXpress, an outstanding company of dancers, will perform its choreographic magic in a “Wish Upon A Star Holiday Showcase” on Monday, December 19 at 7 pm. The program will include solo, partner and group choreography set to a variety of favorite holiday music and Disney tunes.

RhythmXpress, LLC provides competitive and leadership opportunities for dancers with various intellectual disabilities. Coached by Jacki Moreland, founder of Beyond the Ballroom, RhythmXpress was featured recently at the 2022 Global Down Syndrome Gala in Washington DC. The company has provided support and entertainment for numerous charitable organizations, including GiGi’s Playhouse and Special Olympics. Dancers will include two International Special Olympic DanceSport champions, Chris Dooley and Robert Wallop. Robert is also the reigning 2022 USA Dance ProAm champion in Bronze American Smooth and Rhythm. Other dancers are Funmi Agbebi, Olivia August, Claire Blumberg, Abby Gibbons, Alicia Gogue, Thomas Rickloff, Brianna Roseboro, and Sarah Wheeler.

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to host this special event in its historic Art Deco theater at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, Maryland. While particularly inspirational for families with young children, RhythmXpress will delight audiences of all ages. Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at the door. The dancers are excited to showcase their talents with a new audience and look forward to sharing the evening with you!