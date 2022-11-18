Academy Art Museum Announces New Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce two new exhibitions: Earth Abides: Selections from the Collection and Cheryl Warrick: Abstract Surge.

Earth Abides: Selections from the Collection

Open now through February 28, 2023

The pandemic and ongoing climate crisis are a constant reminder that human civilization is more precarious than acknowledged. However, the fragility of existence has long been a subject of fascination for artists and is implicit in all depictions of nature.

Ansel Adams’ iconic photographs inspire awe because his subjects will outlive its admirers. Grant Wood and Thomas Hart Benton show landscapes altered by people, but only temporarily. The title of Kiki Smith’s etching Healers doesn’ t refer to humans, but the bees that are pollinating the sphere-like bundle of dandelions that are depicted. Whether comforted or discomfited by the resilience of nature is for each viewer to decide.

Featuring works on paper from AAM’s collection by these artists, as well as Leonardo Drew, Robert Rauschenberg, Patricia Tobacco Forrester, and James Turrell, among others, this exhibition highlights the glorious trees, mountains and rolling hills that pre-date and will inevitably outlast humanity.

Cheryl Warrick: Abstract Surge

November 19, 2022 – February 19, 2023

Cheryl Warrick’s intuitive language of abstraction charts the exuberant inner worlds of both the artist and the viewer. Using acrylic and oil paint, watercolors, and pencil, the artist creates dreamy portals that nevertheless invite interpretation: a corner of a letter or number here, a seed and a sprout there. Her organic forms are enriched by her expertly crafted patterns—and in her later works—expansive painted and poured textures, as she eliminates negative space in favor of a maximalist experience.

Cheryl Warrick was born 1956, in St. Albans, New York. Warrick received a BFA in Painting at the Massachusetts College of Art, Boston. In 1996 she received a Masters in Education from Lesley College, Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her work can be found in the collections of the Museum Of Fine Arts, Boston, MA, Rhode Island School of Design Museum of Art, Providence, RI, and the Rose Art Museum, Waltham, MA, among others. This exhibition will feature works from various stages of Warrick’s career.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show celebrating 25 years. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: (starting December 5, 2022) Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and Sunday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.