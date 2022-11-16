The Choptank Health Update: Chestertown and Kent County

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Sara Rich came on board to lead the Choptank Community Health System in the summer of 2016, she and her board immediately started to work on a plan that would fundamentally change and improve the health care of the entire Mid-Shore. Despite the impact of COVID, Choptank has nonetheless moved forward on the nonprofit organization’s commitment to improve and expand affordable and accessible healthcare in the region.

Over the next few months, the Spy will be talking with Sara about Choptank’s increased support for local health needs and the advances they have made in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties.

We begin with Chestertown the Kent County.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Choptank Community Health System please go here.