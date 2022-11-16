The Chestertown Rotary Club Soup & Sip Press Release Winners 2022

The day was just right for gathering at the courtyard behind The Kitchen at the Imperial to sample crab soups and local wines. The Chestertown Rotary Club’s 5th Annual Soup & Sip crab soup competition on October 22 was the occasion, and folks from the area as well as visitors to town gathered to choose the winners.

Club member Frank St. Amour announced the winners after the event: Watershed Alley won for best Cream of Crab, chef Thomas Kaylor and The Fish Whistle at the Granary, chef Jeff Carroll won for best Maryland Crab.

The winners received a plaque to display in their restaurant. Ten local restaurants participated in the event, also including The Kitchen at the Imperial, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Osprey Point, Molly’s Restaurant, Harbor Shack, Blue Bird Tavern, Uncle Charlie’s, and Chester River Yacht and Country Club.

Wine tastings were provided by Crow Vineyard & Winery, Casa Carmen Wines, and Broken Spoke Winery.

Sponsors included Eastman Chemical Company, Angelica Nurseries, Inc, The Dixon Group, Bartlett Tree Experts, The People’s Bank, Lerner Family, Chesapeake Bank & Trust, Valliant Wealth Strategies, Upper Shore Regional Council, and Rosin Creek Collaborative, WCTR Radio, Tidewater Trader, Kent County News, The Chestertown Spy, Eastern Shore Tents & Events, Kingstown Storage, and David A. Bramble.

The winner of the raffle basket was Jenny Freeberg of Chestertown. Contents were donated by Rotary members.

This year’s recipient of the Rotary club’s fundraiser is the One School One Book program at Galena Elementary School. Children at all grade levels will be listening to or reading the same book, with family activities included as well.

To learn more about how you can join the Chestertown Rotary Club, contact, Les Moorhouse at mrles143@aol.com.