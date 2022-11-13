Emmanuel Church Christmas Bazaar November 19

Emmanuel Church Christmas Bazaar Resumes Inside, Saturday November 19, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Admission Free.

Last year Covid restrictions effectively made Emmanuel Church’s Holiday Bazaar impossible to hold inside, so it took place outside. This year we can resume the traditional fund-raising event in the Parish Hall.

Our tables will be filled with many holiday items including baked goods, jams and chutney, botanical items for the Holidays, Attic Treasures, and knit goods. All proceeds go to benefit local charities listed below.

Emmanuel also hosts a Preview Party on Friday November 18th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Entrance fee is $20 that includes beverages and hors d’oeuvres. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Church has always had fund raising events. They have consisted of rummage sales, fairs, bazaars, and even an organ concert event. Those of us involved now remember Bazaars beginning in 1992 with all sorts of worthy causes being funded.

Our beneficiaries this year will be Open Doors Partners in Education, Community Food Pantry, and Kent Attainable Housing

Emmanuel Church is located on Cross St at Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown