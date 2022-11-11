One Mission Cambridge Impacts Hunger and Homelessness

When you stop by One Mission Cambridge at 614 Race Street in Cambridge on any given day, you will meet a variety of people seeking food, resource referral, or just a listening ear. The range of services the organization offers is diverse and includes food items, counseling, and connection to resources such as health care, financial assistance, and jobs.

“Our goal is to show everyone who comes through the door love – just as Jesus loved us,” states Krista Pettit, leader of One Mission Cambridge’s efforts. Pettit credits volunteers, financial supporters, and churches for helping to meet the needs of an average of 227 people a month and keeping food on the pantry shelves.

The organization, which opened in June, has proved ideal to serve some of the community’s most vulnerable populations. By consolidating some of the area’s food pantries, One Mission Cambridge offers a food pantry store where people can shop for what they need in a dignified manner. In addition, the center offers community navigation with computers onsite for people to research jobs and complete job applications, and look up resources to help them connect to community services.

Talking with clients served by One Mission Cambridge, it is evidenced that love abounds in the welcoming storefront.

Client Christopher, who is legally blind, visited the food pantry at One Mission Cambridge for the second time stating, “I have never wanted to burden anyone. I never had a full-time job. I have just pieced things together over the years and have been able to do it.”

“It is nice to be able to choose food items here myself because I get what I want and what I need. I feel loved.”

Client Carolyn of Cambridge came to One Mission Cambridge when she couldn’t afford to purchase much-needed eyeglasses. She knows people who volunteer at One Mission Cambridge. The organization connected her to affordable eyeglasses

“A lot of us need help. If I don’t need help, I am not going to ask for it. I used to go to food banks, but they gave me too much food and I wasted it. Here, I can pick food items that I need,” she comments.

“It shows that people care about us. Everybody is treated just the same here.”

The building includes a storefront on Race Street and a large communal space in the rear of the building which offers monthly Community Dinners.

Client Darin of Cambridge ended up homeless in another county but was unable to find resources there.

“The Community Dinner by One Mission Cambridge offers great fellowship and great people. They have blessed me.”

“I was on the street for a few weeks when I got to Cambridge before I found One Mission Cambridge. They gave me all kinds of resources and information about everything from shelters to food pantries to clothing. They’ve been such a blessing. God’s got them on a heck of a mission.”

One Mission Cambridge is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The next Community Dinner will be held on December 5 at its location at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. Visit One Mission Cambridge on Facebook at OneMissionCam or Instagram or their website at onemissioncambridge.org or call 410-901-3959. Donations can be made to One Mission Cambridge, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613.