A Christmas Carol Returns to Church Hill Theatre on December 16, 17 and 18, 2022

Once again, families can gather at the theatre or around the home fireplace to experience everyone’s favorite holiday story, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Will Scrooge find redemption? Will Tiny Tim live or die? And just how scary are those ghosts?

We know the answers, but the thrill remains with each retelling. Church Hill Theatre’s version is based on the classic Orson Welles Mercury Theatre radio broadcast from 1939. The production, directed by Kathy Jones, will feature our costumed actors performing at microphones on the main stage with all the appropriate sound and lighting effects. Young people from our Green Room Gang summer camp will help out as carolers. The audience may even sing along.

All the performances will be “broadcast” to allow far-flung friends and relatives to join the festivities via their computers. During COVID restrictions, many families found this a great way to share an experience, then gather together afterward in a video chat. So, consider that tickets might make great Christmas presents for those who “don’t need anything”.

This has become a holiday season favorite and we hope you will join us on December 16, 17 or 18. Shows start at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday. We’ll also sell special holiday refreshments (hot cocoa anyone?) and the actors will be available for photos at the end of each show.

Tickets can be purchased via the website: churchhilltheatre.org or call the office at (410) 556-6003 for tickets for more information.

Church Hill Theatre thanks Sullivan Financial for its generous sponsorship of this production.