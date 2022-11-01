Letter to Editor: Downrigging was Sublime

In a world made progressively less human by special interest, propaganda, and digital machines, I went to Downrigging on Friday night and it was sublime. I’m sure it was a little sweeter because of the recent isolation, but other credit is due. The organizers, staff volunteers and most of all the attendees produced an evening not to be matched.
What a especially, lovely and curious space we share.
Thanks!
Michael Johnson
Chestertown
