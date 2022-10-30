Election 2022: Harris Mizeur LWV Forum on Kent Island

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The League of Women Voters of Kent and Queen Anne’s County sponsored the last forum between Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic nominee Heather Mizeur on Thursday evening. Held at the Kent Island High School, the program lasted 90 minutes using the well-known LVW format of candidates having two minutes to answer questions submitted by the League and audience members. Kent County’s former Chamber of Commerce director Sam Shoage serviced as moderator.

The Spy was there to record the entire program.

This video is approximately 90 minutes in length.