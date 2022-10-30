MENU

Sections

More

October 30, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News News Homepage News News Portal Highlights

Election 2022: Harris Mizeur LWV Forum on Kent Island

by Leave a Comment

Share

The League of Women Voters of Kent and Queen Anne’s County sponsored the last forum between Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Democratic nominee Heather Mizeur on Thursday evening. Held at the Kent Island High School, the program lasted 90 minutes using the well-known LVW format of candidates having two minutes to answer questions submitted by the League and audience members. Kent County’s former Chamber of Commerce director Sam Shoage serviced as moderator.

The Spy was there to record the entire program.

This video is approximately 90 minutes in length. 

 

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.