Wye River Upper School In-Person Open House Announced

Wye River Upper School will hold a virtual open house this Thursday, Oct. 20th, 2022 from 6:30 PM- 7:30 PM. Prospective families will learn about the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River Upper School has on high school students. Families will also be able to meet and speak with faculty and staff, parents and students. Registration is required: https://wyeriverupperschool.myschoolapp.com/podium/default.aspx?t=36644&rid=43329&pe=1&wapp=1

Wye River School, the brainchild of Chrissy Aull and co-founder Patricia McGlannan, opened its doors in September of 2002 when Aull struggled to find a high school for her son with learning differences. Twenty years and 900 graduates later, Wye River continues to provide the educational and social experiences for students to become successful and fulfilled in all walks of life. Last year, those paths included students who aspire to attend medical school, act on Broadway and to become certified as an underwater welder.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville, MD, Wye River is approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, contact admissions@wyeriverupperschool.org or call 443-262-8267.