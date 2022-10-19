Chestertown Public Arts Committee Announces “Reading Dog” Sculpture

The Chestertown Public Arts Committee is pleased to announce the coming installation of the “Reading Dog” sculpture outside of the Chestertown branch of the Kent County Public Library.

“Reading Dog” is part of a collection of twenty-four contemporary sculptures being donated to Chestertown by Peter and Hanna Woicke of St. Michael’s, Maryland. Very soon, “Reading Dog” will be joined by other artworks on permanent display for all to enjoy!

Designed by Martha’s Vineyard sculptor Jay Lagemann in 2012, “Reading Dog” depicts a thin dog with floppy ears and a curled tail standing on its hind legs and reads an open book. This whimsical bronze sculpture is a wonderful addition to a community that loves its dogs, loves its books, and loves its art.

Jay Lagemann’s sculptures have been widely exhibited and placed on permanent display in Massachusetts, Virgina, and New York City, among other places. After earning a PhD in mathematics and working as a special effects technician, Lagemann has been making art for over fifty years with the goal of making sculpture that brings joy and happiness.

A short gathering marking the installation of “Reading Dog” will take place at the Kent County Public Library on Saturday, October 22 at 3 p.m. All are invited to attend.

The Chestertown Public Arts Committee also invites you to visit their newly launched website chestertownpublicarts.com. The website features information and image galleries for seven of the upcoming art installations from the Woicke Collection, an interactive installation map as well as pages on both the landmark Hebe Fountain in Fountain Park and the award-winning sculptural playscape “Broad Reach” in Wilmer Park.

The Chestertown Public Arts Committee was formed in 2020 to oversee and make recommendations to the Mayor and Town Council on the acquisition, placement, and upkeep of works of public art. The committee consists of experts and enthusiasts who are excited to enrich their community with art.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

chestertownpublicarts@gmail.com

https://chestertownpublicarts.com