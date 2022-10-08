Mid-Shore Food: A Spy Visits the Pope in Oxford

A couple of spies sought out a new/old place for dinner recently and turned to Pope’s Tavern in Oxford. New chefs (see The Spy article), new menu, great wine list and whole new feel made for a delightful evening.

The menu is filled with wonderful Italian cuisine and the promise that pastas, sauces and desserts are all made fresh on the premises. Not to mention that the recipes come from a grandmother who traveled from Italy to New York in 1909.

Entering Pope’s Tavern in the Oxford Inn is a warm and welcoming experience. There is a full bar and a robust list of wines, mostly from Italy. Our Tuscan selection was superb!

The fresh homemade pasta (Fettuccine Alfredo) was delivered with a generous and tasty chicken parmesan perfectly prepared under the title, Gilda’s Chicken Parm. The bean soup might have easily come from Rome and the carbonara was solid and plentiful.

If a relaxing evening in the charming restaurant is not possible, Pope’s Market offers a wide selection of Italian choices, including prepared meals.

Current hours are Dinner: Thursday through Monday from 5 PM to 9 PM. Breakfast and lunch are served to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM. And, if you are staying at the Inn, breakfast is available all week.

You can find more information on their Facebook page or checkout their website