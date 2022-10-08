Additional KCMS Listening Session Announced; Time Changed for Galena Meeting

A fourth community listening session for the Kent County Middle School project has been added to this month’s schedule.

Previously announced sessions will be held at Kent County High School, Galena Elementary School and the Kent County Public Schools Central Office. The schedule now includes a meeting at the middle school.

A committee comprising KCPS administrators, educators, state officials, school construction experts and parents met over the past year to explore possible plans for renovating or replacing Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

No decision has been made on the future of the middle school.

The listening sessions offer community members an opportunity to learn about the planning process and to provide feedback on the options under consideration.

The listening session schedule is as follows:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Kent County High School auditorium, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Galena Elementary School cafeteria, 114 S. Main St., Galena

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Board of Education meeting room at the Kent County Public Schools Central Office, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Kent County Middle School media center, 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.

The start time for the listening session at Galena Elementary School has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. It was previously announced to start at 6 p.m.

The Oct. 19 listening session at the Central Office will be livestreamed on Facebook and a recording of the video will be publicly available through the Kent County Public Schools website.

Learn more about the Kent County Middle School project at www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.

Email questions and comments to KCMSproject@kent.k12.md.us.