Call for Scarecrows to Decorate Downtown Chestertown

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is once again sponsoring a scarecrow meter contest to decorate downtown sidewalks for Halloween.

The contest is open to everyone- individuals, organizations and businesses are all welcome to participate. Cash prizes for top three entries of $100 each. The winners will be announced Saturday, October 29, and the list will be posted in the window at The Finishing Touch as well as being announced through social media channels.

Scarecrow competition entrants will be assigned a specific parking meter to decorate between October 21 and 24. They will stay up through November 8. (No political messaging allowed).

Please visit the DCA website event page https://www.downtownchestertown.org/upcoming-events/ email downtownchestertown@gmail.com for entry form and more info or call 443.480.1987.

Join in the fun and start designing now! Then, join us downtown and enjoy the creativity!

Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting businesses and professional services in and around Chestertown through activities that encourage residents and tourists to visit and shop locally. https://www.downtownchestertown.org/