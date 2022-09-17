Harris Confirms Second Debate in First District Race in Cecil County

Congressman Andy Harris is excited to announce that he will now participate in a second debate with the candidates for the First Congressional District in Cecil County on October 26th. This follows confirmation from the host, Cecil TV, that they would re-invite the Libertarian candidate after walking back confirmed plans to do so earlier in the week.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“I am glad that Cecil TV reconsidered their position and are now inviting all candidates whose name appears on the November ballot to participate in their debate. That’s the way democracy should work. I have already agreed to the debate, now that all candidates are invited. This will be the first of two debates in this race – more than in any other Congressional race in Maryland. One should ask: why are Maryland’s Democrat incumbents afraid to debate their Republican challengers? Is it that their positions to de-fund the police, to allow the free flow of fentanyl across an open southern border, to stop parents from having input into their children’s schools, and spending recklessly to increase our everyday cost of living are indefensible?”

Final details regarding the Cecil County debate will be released when available.