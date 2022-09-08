RiverArts Moment: Jonathan King talks of Calliopes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonathan King talks about his hand made Calliopes and the one that will be at the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts. The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information visit: ChestertownRiverArts.org