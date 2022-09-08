MENU

September 8, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

RiverArts Moment: Jonathan King talks of Calliopes

Jonathan King talks about his hand made Calliopes and the one that will be at the Chestertown RiverArts Imagine Street Fair celebrating the 10 year anniversary of RiverArts.  The Street Fair will be held in downtown Chestertown Sunday September 11 from 1 – 6PM.  

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information visit: ChestertownRiverArts.org

