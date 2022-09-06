Gunston’s Oct. 1 Heron Hustle 5K/1M: Fun Run Registration Now Open

The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, October 1 on the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus, offering participants beautiful views of the Corsica River and surrounding area. Partnering with Tricycle and Run, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for those who choose to compete in the following categories: Male/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18; Female/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18 for both the 5K and the 1 Mile Fun Run. Additional recognition will be given for fastest 9th grader, 10th grader, 11th grader, and 12th grader. All who sign up, whether competing in-person or from afar will receive a limited edition Heron Hustle t-shirt with original design by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96.

All proceeds benefit the school’s Heron Annual Fund which directly supports students and faculty by offsetting operating costs and making up the difference between what tuition covers and the actual cost of providing a Gunston education, as well as supporting the annual $1.5 million in scholarships awarded annually.

Entrants will have the opportunity to compete for fun prizes, such as a monogrammed jacket and other cool runner’s gear, gift cards and more (plus bragging rights!) Those who can’t attend in person to compete but still wish to show their support are encouraged to sign up and run virtually.

Online registration is now open at https://www.gunston.org/giving/heronhustle22 and is $30 for general registration and $25 for students, alumni, and faculty/staff with an option to also purchase and donate a registration for faculty/staff. Sponsorships range from $150 to $3,500 and can be purchased online as well.

Running concurrently with the Heron Hustle is Gunston’s Alumni Weekend, beginning Friday, September 30 and running through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

For more information, please contact Event Director Lynda Scull at lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.