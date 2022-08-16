Mid-Shore Foster Parents Attend Shorebirds Game

The Mid-Shore Departments of Social Services recently sponsored a trip to a Shorebirds game in Salisbury in appreciation of foster and adoptive parents on the Mid Shore. Families from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s attended the game. Each family member was provided with a parking pass, ticket to general seating and each person received $20 in “Bird Bucks” to be spent on food, drinks, games and souvenirs.

“This is always a favorite event of our resource families and staff of the Departments of Social Services. It’s become a summer tradition on the Mid-Shore and a great way to thank our families,” comments Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.

For further information on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services at 410-820-7371 or visit midshoreresourceparents.com.

Pictured at the Shorebirds game, front row left to right, are: Daisy, Leslie, Orlando and Santos Scharf. Pictured back row left to right, are foster parents Audrey Hansen, Jeanne and Jeff Scharf, and Paris Quillet, Special Projects Coordinator for the Talbot County Department of Social Services.