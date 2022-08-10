Mid-Shore Education: A Different Kind of Camp for Science and Leadership

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the last few years, the Spy has been working with Bob DeGour to promote the work and impact of a unique science and math summer program. Bob is the founder of the Talbot STEM Camp, and along with a team of volunteers, has made it his mission is to engage under-achieving elementary school children with the power and fun of science in a distinct way that also brings many lessons about leadership, character, and citizenship.

The camp has proven to be a remarkable success story for the young children involved, but it also has proven to be a fascinating way to allow their high school-aged classroom instructors the importance of leading by example, planning, and the discipline needed to run this multi-dimensional education project. After listening to three of these leaders (Damian René, Louis Lentz and Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie) in our most recent Spy profile of the STEM Camp, it should come as no surprise to our viewers that they are destined for great things for themselves but also model citizens for our country.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Talbot STEM Camp please go here