A Call for Creative Street Sculptures for RiverArts Street Festival

Chestertown RiverArts is excited to announce our quirky, anything goes, free-standing and free sculpture competition that will be at our 10th anniversary celebration, !magine, on Sunday, September 11 from 1:00-6:00. We plan to enliven the middle of High Street with a menagerie of wild things, curious characters and gravity-defying assemblages.

All fun-loving creatives are invited to design and construct an imaginative sculpture that makes people smile, ponder or wonder. Both individuals and teams (whether representing an organization or a group of friends) are invited to participate and may enter more than one sculpture. This would be a perfect way to provide some extra visibility for your organization. Sculptures can be set up between 11:00 and 1:00 on the day of the festival. Festival goers will vote for the “People’s Choice” with an announcement of the winner at 5:00.

!magine is a community street festival along High Street that will bring art and fun for all ages: adult and children’s activities, artists selling their work, community arts projects, quick draw, photography and sculpture competitions, music, and food. RiverArts is offering this festival as a way to engage the whole community in the joys of art.

Other invitations for community participation include artists registering for space to sell their work, photographers registering for the competition for best festival photo and plein artists registering for Quick Draw. For more information and to register for any of these opportunities, email RiverArts at info@chestertownriverarts.org.