Free Back-to-School Vaccines

The Kent County Health Department is hosting free clinics for back-to-school vaccinations.

The clinics are being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Kent County Health Department, 125 South Lynchburg St., Chestertown.

These clinics are free for any student requiring a vaccine for school.

Families must call 410-778-2857 to schedule an appointment.

Kent County Public Schools requires students in kindergarten through seventh grade to have received two doses of the chickenpox (varicella) vaccine.

Students in seventh through 12th grade must have one dose each of the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine and the meningococcal (MCV4) vaccine against meningitis.

The Kent County Health Department also will have HPV and COVID vaccines available during the clinic. COVID vaccines must be requested when registering for a clinic appointment.

For more information or to register an appointment, call the Kent County Health Department at 410-778-2857.