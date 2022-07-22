Allegro Academy Choral Festival: Songs of Strength and Peace

Allegro Academy is pleased to announce the return of its Summer Sing Choral Festival. Singers and concert-goers are invited to join in performances on July 30 at 4pm and 7pm at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton. This season’s festival will feature the music of J. S. Bach and Felix Mendelssohn in songs of strength and peace, a program that includes a Bach Cantata based on the 23rd Psalm, the well known Verleih uns Frieden’ (Grant us thy Peace) by Mendelssohn and Bach chorale of same title. The program also includes the choral and orchestral setting of Psalm 115 by Mendelssohn.

The Summer Sing is an intergenerational community choral festival that invites area singers to perform a major work with professional soloists and instrumentalists. Previous seasons have attracted a standing-room-only audience of over 200 people of all ages and backgrounds who came to Trinity Cathedral to listen to a 50-member volunteer chorus of local residents, including singers from Annapolis to Delaware and points in between. There are no required auditions as experienced singers, both professional and amateur, gather for the sheer joy of singing and creating a glorious community celebration of choral harmony. Our intergenerational community chorus will share the stage with featured vocalists and instrumentalists of regional and national acclaim who have elicited many audience accolades. Prevented by Covid from offering indoor performances for the past two years, we canceled our 2020 concert entirely, and hosted our Summer Sing outdoors at Trinity Cathedral in 2021. Allegro Academy’s plans for this year’s festival continue to ensure the safety of all participants and audience members.

Thanks to generous gifts from members of our community, Talbot Arts, and Maryland State Arts Council, the Summer Sing Choral Festival available to participants and audiences without charge. For more information about the performances, participation, or supporting this program, please contact Allegro Academy Artistic Director at 410-603-8361 or amy@allegroacademyeaston.com.