July 20, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Election Highlights: Mizeur to Challenge Harris; Mautz Defeats Addie Eckardt

Former Del. Heather Mizeur decidedly won over Dave Harden in the the Democratic primary in the 1st District. but she’ll be the underdog in the general election against Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation.

The evening’s other significant news was the landslide victory of Republican Johnny Mautz over  incumbent Addie Eckardt.

In other news, the Republicans determined the three candidates to run for Kent County Commissioner come November. Former Kent County Sheriff John Price led the field, following by newcomer Albert Nickerson and long term incumbent (and now Republican) Ron Fithian.

And the finalists for the Kent County School Board had a few surprises as well.  Trish McGee led all eight candidates with a remarkable 24% of the vote, followed by newcomers Frank Rhodes and William Gale.

