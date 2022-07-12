When Art and Commerce Meet at Plein Air Easton 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s that time again. For the 18th year in a row, Plein Air Easton is rolling out its multicolored carpet for artists, collectors, and those that love art and artists for the annual week of shows, exhibitions, competitions, and almost a hundred artists pitching their easels on Talbot County’s streets and country roads.

But one thing that might be lost in all of this artsy activity is the critically important element of downtown tourism and the extraordinary economic impact that Plein Air has on Easton’s galleries, residents, hotels and gift stores. Beyond the influx of artists and their fans, hundreds of visitors take advantage of the festival to enjoy all that Talbot County has to offer.

That fact as not escaped the Avalon Foundation, Plein Air Easton’s proud sponsor, Easton merchants, or the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. In fact, for the first time, the Chamber has agreed to sponsor the Easton Block Party and Gallery Walk on to welcome those guests on the evening of July 15th from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Spy sat down with a few participants who helped organize this fusion of art and commerce yesterday at the Trippe Gallery, where shop owners Allie Prell of Trade Whims, Nanny Trippe of Trippe Gallery, Amy Kreiner, the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce’s new president and Jessica Bellis from the Avalon Foundation highlight what Plein Air means to Talbot County and some of the fun planned for this special kick off the event.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Plein Art Easton please go here.