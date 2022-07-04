Timmons Awarded Roger Brown Scholarship

Tabitha Timmons of Still Pond has been awarded the Roger D. Brown History Scholarship by the Historical Society of Kent County. The presentation was made at the 86th Annual Meeting of the Society on June 26 at historic Columbia Farm. Phyllis Brown, wife of the late Mr. Brown, made the presentation to a crowd of more than 70 gathered for the annual meeting.

Timmons, 18, graduated from Kent County High School in May. She was chosen for the award based on her interest and excellence in history. She will be majoring in history at Frostburg State University in August.

The award includes a $500 scholarship and a plaque. The Bordley History Center, headquarters of the Society, also has a plaque with the names of all past recipients. The Brown Scholarship was created in 2019 to honor Roger D. Brown who served as the Society’s treasurer from 1983 until his retirement in 2019.

Elections were also held at the Society’s annual meeting. Re-elected were the following: Barbara Jorgenson, president; Bridget Mahoney Campbell, treasurer; Erik T. Gulbrandsen, secretary; and LaMonte Cooke, director.

The Historical Society of Kent County is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of Kent County. It maintains the only archive and library devoted solely to local history. Headquartered at the Bordley History Center in the heart of downtown Chestertown at 301 High Street, the Society has a museum and gift shop on its first floor and research library and offices on the second floor. The museum is open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is open only by appointment.