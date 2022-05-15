Are you concerned about the impact of the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, in Maryland and in other states? Want to learn more about current Maryland law on the subject of reproductive rights? The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community, to attend our next online meeting and learn about the work of Pro-Choice Maryland. We’ll be joined by a representative of that organization to speak on these and other topics at our Club meeting on the evening of May 19.

Pro-Choice Maryland, formerly NARAL Pro-Choice Maryland, is the policy and political leader for abortion access and reproductive freedom in Maryland. PCM is the only statewide organization that focuses on policy related to reproductive healthcare while also electing lawmakers who are strong champions of abortion access. Speaking that evening will be Lily Bolourian, an Iranian American organizer and the Executive Director of Pro-Choice Maryland. Lily holds a Master’s in Health Law and Policy from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law.

The public is invited to join old friends and make new ones at this meeting, which will take place via Zoom on Thursday evening, May 19th. The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from our speaker, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.com for an invitation to attend.