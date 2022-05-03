Wilmer Park Playground to Open on First Friday

Workers from Vitriturf Playground Systems are busy this week hand-sculpting the top layer of colorful and spongy shredded rubber on the new playground at Wilmer Park. Depending on the weather, the long-anticipated playground is scheduled to open by First Friday.
A Main Street Chestertown initiative organized by the Chestertown Recreation Commission offered the community several design options last September. Two-thirds of the voters chose the Burke Inc. design currently being installed.
The 4,500 square-foot playspace offers activity features for children 2 to 12 and is compliant with playground safety standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Funded by a $209,394 grant from The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Community Parks and Playgrounds Program and many local contributions, the project ran 15% over budget due to pandemic-related cost increases and supply chain issues.
Main Street Chestertown is seeking donations to bridge a $40,000 shortfall to include a brick walkway, safety fence, and landscaping. Private donations and a Chestertown Lions Club donation of $3,700 have also helped close the gap.
Here’s a glimpse of the playground and its surface application under the supervision of Vitriturf ‘s Eddie Maher.
This video is approximately one minute in length. To make a contribution please go here.
