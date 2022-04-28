Wye River Upper School Art and Theater Expo Open to Public

Wye River Upper School will hold their annual Art and Theater Expo on Thursday, April 27, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Students’ work will be showcased during this annual event which is open to the public for the first time in two years.

Wye River School, the brainchild of Chrissy Aull and co-founder Patricia McGlannan, opened its doors in September of 2002 when Aull struggled to find a high school for her son with learning differences. Twenty years and 900 graduates later, Wye River continues to provide the educational and social experiences for students to become successful and fulfilled in all walks of life.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville, MD, Wye River is approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, contact traciespence@wyeriverupperschool.org or call 443-262-8292.