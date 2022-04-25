Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub is Blooming Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native shrub is blooming now? If the flower looks familiar to you, it may be because this plant belongs to the Rose plant family and produces black fruits in the late summer.

Last week we asked you about the paw paw (Asimina triloba)! This native understory tree is a favorite of many. From the flies who pollinate the flowers, the zebra swallowtails who use it as a host plant, and the birds, insects, and mammals (humans included) who wait for the tropical tasting fruit, the paw paw is a welcome sight all year round.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.