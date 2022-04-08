Willmer Park Playground Update

Although delayed because of rain and accumulated groundwater, the new playground at Wilmer Park is now under construction and is projected to be finished in early May.

The layout has been slightly modified to better fit the west corner of the park and not interfere with the trees and walking path surrounding the area.

Last September, a subcommittee of the Chestertown Recreation Commission held a public call for designs for a new playground in Wilmer Park. 822 people responded, and by a margin of 210, one of the designs—the Burke design—was chosen.

Although there has been some public concern with the playground’s location, it conforms closely to the original plan.