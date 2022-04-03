Families Invited to Workshop at CBMM

Families are invited to join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Workshop Education team for a hands-on workshop from 10am–noon Saturday, April 23.

Held in CBMM’s Workshop Annex, families will be able to build a small tabletop garden for their backyard or patio. Affectionally known as a salad box, this project is large enough to grow multiple harvests of salad greens and herbs but is small enough to fit on a table. All tools, materials, and instruction will be provided.

Children who attend must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by at least one participating adult. The cost to participate is $25, which includes materials for one salad box. Multiple adults and children can work on one project simultaneously. Additional details and registration can be found at bit.ly/SaladBoxWorkshop.

A 20% discount on the workshop is offered to CBMM members.