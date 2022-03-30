<--
March 30, 2022

Tom Herz files to Run for Kent County Commissioner

Chestertown Ward 2 Councilman Tom Herz recently filed paperwork to run as a candidate for Kent County Commissioner according to his Facebook page. He is currently working on a ‘Herz for Commissioner’ Facebook page where he will soon begin posting public events and policy priorities.

The Spy will be publishing an interview in the near future.

Photo by Jane Jewell.

