The Church Hill Theatre seeks Director and Interns for Green Room Gang Camp

Church Hill Theatre is accepting applications for the following paid staff positions for the 2022 Green Room Gang program. The theatre requires a Green Room Gang Sr. director, and two interns to work with the directors of GRG Sr. and Jr.

Green Room Gang is a summer theatre workshop that consists of two camps. GRG Sr. is a full day program of theatre instruction for youths entering grades 6—12 that culminates is a fully staged musical for public performance. GRG Jr. is a half day program for youths entering grades 1—5 which also culminates in a fully staged musical production. Both camps are in session Monday through Thursday. GRG Sr. begins June 20 and ends with performances July 21, 22 and 23; GRG Jr. starts June 22 and culminates with the production.

The GRG Sr. Director will lead the production from concept to performances. They will be responsible for all aspects of the production including costumes, props, lighting and sound; however, the focus of this job is the instruction of the students and the casting, directing and rehearsing of the show. Applicants should have extensive formal education and experience in all aspects of theatre and should be able to work closely with students.

The interns will work closely with the Directors of both GRG Jr. and GRG Sr. and will assist in instructional, directing and production aspects of the camp. The two intern positions require a HS diploma as well as interest and higher education in theatre.

For more information and applications for these positions please contact the CHT Business Manager Kendall Chaires at 410-556-6003 or by emailing her at businessmanager@churchhilltheatre.org. The deadline for applications for the GRG Senior Instructor/Director and college intern positions is April 20, 2019. Applicants should expect follow-up from CHT to schedule an interview in person, via Zoom or over the phone.