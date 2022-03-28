Crashbox Theatre Announces Concert with NYC Stage Actor Brian Michael Hoffman

As part of their relaunch and as the first event of its 10th Anniversary Season, Crashbox Theatre, along with Rotary District 7630, are excited to announce AN EVENING WITH NYC STAGE ACTOR BRIAN MICHAEL HOFFMAN AND FRIENDS. Brian Michael Hoffman is a Maryland native who is now a professional actor living in NYC and who has performed in a variety of roles around the world. Brian will be performing with Crashbox Theatre members Sarah Anthony, Sara Chapple, Katie Cox, Erinne Lewis, Aidan Loeser, and Crashbox Theatre Executive Director, Richard (Ricky) A. Vitanovec. The evening will be accompanied by Ellen Grunden. The concert will feature highlights of Brian’s career and will include selections from across different Broadway genres and eras, and will even pay tribute to Hans Solo. The show is Saturday, April 2 at the Avalon Theatre beginning at 7 PM. Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved at www.crashboxtheatre.com or purchased at the door.