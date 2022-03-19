Bay Country Chorus Welcomes New Director

The Bay Country Chorus is pleased to welcome our new director, Lesley Aaron. She recently relocated from Florida where she directed and performed for 13 years with Island Harmony, a barbershop group in the Florida Keys. Lesley holds a degree in music from Towson University with a piano and voice concentration. She currently teaches piano and does voice coaching in Easton. Her background is well suited to serve as director and Music VP of the chorus. We are fortunate to have found an individual with Lesley’s background. She brings a new energy and vitality to our group. Under her direction we will soon be back on the road singing once more.

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sings four-part harmony in the Barbershop style. The chorus has been entertaining throughout the four mid-shore counties since 1995. Men of all ages are welcome to join the chorus. For information or to book a performance, please call John Crovo, current president at 410-820-4761 or jcrovo@goeaston.net.