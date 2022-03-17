Nancy Tankersley Exhibition at Washington College’s CES through June

The Center for Environment and Society at Washington College is hosting a solo exhibition by Easton artist Nancy Tankersley.

More than a dozen paintings of waterman and the Chesapeake Bay marine environment will be on view through June at the Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall on Quaker Neck Rd.

Tankersley, represented by galleries in Texas, Georgia, New York, and the Trippe Gallery in Easton, teaches and mentors artists worldwide, in person and through Zoom workshops. Her popular Streamline videos have helped and encouraged countless beginning and seasoned artists. It’s easy to understand why artists flock to her—her website lists two pages of awards.

“During Covid it was actually relaxing to be teaching via Zoom, and because the sessions are recorded, artists can watch them again later.” she says.

These days, Tankersley looks forward to upcoming plein air events, Easton’s Waterfowl Festival in November, and a three-week art residency in Gloucester, Virginia. Recently merging her home and studio into a renovated commercial building, she also opens her studio by appointment.

Tankersley’s exhibition at the Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall is the second show in what the CES center sees as a rotating showcase for local artists interpreting and reflecting on the beauty and history of the Bay watershed.

For more about Nancy Tankersley, go here. The Semens-Griswold Environmental Hall is located on Quaker Neck Rd. next to the Washington College boathouse and open during regular business hours.