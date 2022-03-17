MSO’s Director to Host Youth Symphony Orchestra

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra presents its annual concert triple-header Saturday, March 19, at the Bowie State University’s Fine and Performing Arts Center. Julian Benichou, music director of both the CYSO and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducts Saturday evening’s gala concert, “A Celebration of Expression.” Of his student musicians, Benichou says: “They all amaze me with their talent and enthusiasm.”

Students ranging in age from 8 to their early 20s are from the eastern and western shores of the Chesapeake, including Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties. Doors open at 1 for a 2 p.m. matinee featuring the Preparatory and String Orchestras, plus the Wind and Junior Flute Ensembles. Doors open at 6 with CYSO’s Jazz Orchestra playing pop and American jazz standards starting at 6:30. The Senior Flute Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra perform the 7:30 p.m. gala concert featuring noted professionals as guest soloists. Pianist Christie Julien plays Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the CYSO. Other soloists are bass-baritone Kevin Short singing selections from, among other shows, “Porgy and Bess” in which he played Porgy for the Metropolitan Opera, and mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez, who played the title role of “Carmen” with the New York City Opera.

For tickets or more information, go to cysomusic.org/gala-tickets.