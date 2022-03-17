Golf Tournament at Back Creek to Benefit KART

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting its 6th Annual KART Klassic Golf Tournament at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, DE on Friday, April 29, 2022. Registration is at noon; shotgun start is at 1:00 pm. www.kentridingtherapy.org/klassicgolf.

The event is a major fundraiser to support their program which provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs, including wheelchair bound riders from Camp Fairlee, an Easterseals camp servicing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Benefits to the students from riding and related horse activities include physical, cognitive, and social improvements.

Now in their 38th year, KART provides these services at no cost to the schools or families for local Kent County Schools and Camp Fairleein the summer.KART has recently expanded their program to include adults with special needs from the Kent Center. The proceeds from the tournament will benefit more than 250 participants.

“The community’s support for this fundraiser is critical to ensure our programs continue to provide a much needed service. The funds will be used for horse care and equipment, salaries for the PATH certified instructors, special lifts and ramps, and safety equipment for the riders,” said Renée Bench, President of KART.

The tournament has been growing significantly over the last six years, and KART hopes to see it continue to grow supporting this important program for the special needs community.

There is still time to register to play or be a sponsor. Support a great cause while promoting your business: Tournament Sponsor is $5,000; Beverage Cart Sponsor is $3,500; Post Party Dinner Sponsor is $2,000; Hole in One Sponsor is $1,000; and Tee signs start at only $100. Large sponsors will receive foursome tickets in addition to other benefits. Visit KART’s website at www.kentridingtherapy.org/klassicgolf or email KART for more information or your sponsorship level to kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.

KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County.100% of all proceeds benefit KART.