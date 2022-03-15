<--
MENU

Sections

More

March 15, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Yarnstorming Partnership with Adkins Arboretum

by Leave a Comment

Share

Yarnstorming – a partnership between Adkins Arboretum and the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore March 6 through April 3, 2022.

Dragon Artists Kathleen McCulloch and Victoria McConnell decorated their tree as active board members of The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore, where Victoria serves as President and Kathleen as the Outreach Coordinator.

Victoria has mastered the art of circular weaving with yarn and has recently taken up knitting in addition to her passion for quilting and dyeing fabric, recently snow-dyeing hues of reds and blues on Kona cotton.

Kathleen was taught to knit by her mother as a child and has a serious affliction with hoarding yarn, which some knitters politely refer to as a “stash”.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *