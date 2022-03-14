Spy Image: The Talbot Boys Departs

As noted last Friday, Talbot County workers began the removal and relocation of the Talbot Boys Monument from the Talbot County Courthouse Green on Sunday. The statue will be moved to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Inc., a Virginia non-profit corporation, in accordance with an
Administrative Resolution adopted by a majority of the Talbot County Council on September 14, 2021.
A Spy was able to capture the move earlier this morning.
