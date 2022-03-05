State Grant for Talisman Therapeutic Inc. Governor’s 2023 Budget

A phased, multi-year plan to support the diverse equine-assisted therapeutic programs at Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Talisman) is making progress in the Maryland Capital Budget process.

District 36 Delegation and state legislature, Senator Steve Hersey, Delegates Steve Arentz, Jeff Ghrist, and Jay Jacobs, and Governor Larry Hogan recognize the value of Talisman and its service to Maryland. Their support of the $650,000 funding request under the Governor’s Miscellaneous Grants for the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Budget allows Talisman to enhance existing facilities, build new structures, and improve farm grounds.

According to Peter Behringer, Chairman of the Talisman Board of Directors planned capital improvements will go a long way in meeting the organization’s ever-growing needs.

There is stiff competition from across the state for available funds under the Governor’s Miscellaneous Grants. Requested projects increase therapeutic opportunities in the community and constituents from across the political spectrum are joining in support of Talisman as the Capital Budget process unfolds.

If the grant is awarded to Talisman, matching donations are needed to support the state funding.

“The annual Talisman Derby Day event takes on a whole new level of importance this year,” said Behringer.

The organization’s signature event is scheduled for May 7th at the Talisman Farm on Blue RibbonLane in Grasonville. The cost is $100 per person and includes appetizers, mint juleps, dinner, and live and silent auctions. For further information go to www.talismantherapeuticridng.org or call 443-239-9400.