New Class at the Fiber Arts Center Coming in April

“Vintage to Modern Quilting: Telling Your Own Story Quilt Class”

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Fiber Arts Center, 7 N. 4th St., Denton

Instructor: Jeanne Bosse Hechmer

Cost: Member $30.00, Non-Member $40.00

Class Limit: 10 students

Do you have buttons, jewelry, lace, yarn, vintage linens and needlework, clothing, ties, or small 3D items that you would like to incorporate into your quilt? Would you like to find new ways to display these treasures? In this class you will see dozens of ways to do this. Jeanne will share her creations and teach you how to make your own to tell your story. This class is designed for all levels and types of quilters. It is a brainstorming/planning class. You may bring items you wish to incorporate, but this is not required. You may take pictures. Supplies will be provided.

A folder will be provided for each student including a pen and handouts that will organize their note taking and quilt planning.

After teaching/demonstrating, students will work on their plan, see the teacher’s examples close up, then meet one on one with her in the afternoon. Create your own quilt masterpiece!

Please call Kay Butler, 410/829-5136 to sign up.