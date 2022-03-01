The Mainstay Welcomes Classical Guitarist Nadja Jankovic

On Sunday, March 13 the Mainstay, Rock Hall Maryland’s 25-year old non-profit music venue, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, presents classical guitarist Nadja Jankovic in solo concert. The 22-year-old started playing guitar at the age of nine in her hometown of Kotor, Montenegro where she studied with the eminent German guitarist Stefan Schmidt. Since then, she has enjoyed a rich international performing career which has taken her throughout Europe and the United States. Impressively, she has already won First Prizes in over 30 international guitar competitions including awards in Spain, Italy, and Austria. She is currently finishing her studies at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore in the studio of Maestro Manuel Barrueco. As one of her teachers has commented in print, “A star is born.” Nadja shares that she is “a big fan of romanticism in classical music because the style allows you to express yourself.” In 2016 Nadja was awarded the distinction of becoming a member of the “D’Addario family,” the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality guitar strings and accessories and a prominent proponent of worldwide music education.

Advance tickets for this special concert are $15 when purchased on the mainstayrockhall.org website. Tickets reserved by phone — (410) 639-0331 — and/ or picked up on the date of the concert are $20. Doors open at 3:15 pm and the show begins at 4:00 pm.

The Mainstays COVID policy of requiring proof of vaccination for all in attendance and masks worn during the performance remain in effect at the time of this release, but is subject to change.