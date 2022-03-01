Figg’s Ordinary Bakes Plan to Reach Regional Markets

Figg’s Ordinary LLC’s recent acceptance to Washington DC-based Union Kitchen’s Accelerator Program opens a door for the Chestertown-based gluten-free bakery to enter the national marketplace with their specialty-baked products.

“A couple of years ago, two guys started a bakery in DC called Blind Dog Café, and they realized there was no place for a commercial kitchen space. They transformed that business into Union Kitchen, a communal space that provides a commercial kitchen, equipment, hands-on training, and guidance to prepare carefully vetted food businesses for next-level expansion of their business.”

The Union Kitchen Food Accelerator Program has been highly successful in assisting food entrepreneurs in leveraging the marketing power of Accelerator Program members to achieve favorable distribution conditions and store shelf placements.

Hansen is excited for Figg’s Ordinary to broaden its market. While their destination remains the same, Union Kitchen provides an express lane to their goal. “Union Kitchen also offers a distribution network for their products throughout six stores of their own in the DC Metro area and avenues to meet and work with national distributors.

Since 2012, more than 100 entrepreneurial businesses have benefitted from their acceptance into the competitive Union Kitchen program.

Figg’s is one of 8 small businesses in the Union Kitchen Spring 2022 Cohort. The accelerator program is a combination of in person and remote sessions.

“I’ve been aware of Union Kitchen for several years, and when we were developing our Power Crackers, we knew we wanted to distribute them more broadly. It’s been in the back of mind to work with them.”

We look forward to hearing that our friends far and wide are finding Figg’s products on their local shelves.

Figg’s Ordinary is located at 207 S. Cross St. #102, Chestertown and Open Tuesday – Saturday 8 am – 2 pm. Find out more about Figg’s Ordinary here.